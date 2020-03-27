Trump signs order to force GM to make ventilators

President Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to force General Motors (NYSE:GM) to produce ventilators.

"Today, I signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the [HHS Secretary] to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators," Trump says in a White House statement.

"Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course. GM was wasting time."