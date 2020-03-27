Stocks fall but finish with big gains for the week

Stocks closed near session lows after an afternoon push fizzled, giving back some of the strong gains from the previous three days and capping off another volatile week of trading.

At the close: Dow -4.1% , Nasdaq -3.8% , S&P 500 -3.4% .

Stocks started lower but trimmed losses amid quarterly rebalancing activity and the House's passage of the $2T stimulus package without any undue delay, but a late downturn coincided with news that the Fed would reduce its daily pace of Treasury buying to $60B starting next week.

The major averages still posted big gains for the week, with the Dow soaring 12.8% for its biggest one-week gain since 1938, the S&P jumping 10.3% and the Nasdaq rising 9%.

Energy ( -6.9% ) and information technology ( -4.6% ) were today's worst performing S&P sectors, while utilities ( +0.5% ) and real estate ( +0.2% ) were the only two groups to finish with gains.

U.S. Treasury prices ended the week on a higher note, returning toward their highs from Monday, with the two-year yield down 3 bps to 0.23% and the 10-year yield shedding 6 bps to 0.75%.