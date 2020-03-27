Amazon hiring Lyft drivers for deliveries - Bloomberg

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will hire Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) drivers to deliver packages and groceries or work in its warehouses, according to an email viewed by Bloomberg.

The tie-up can help Lyft workers earn extra money as the coronavirus puts pressure on ridesharing. Lyft lacks the in-house delivery vertical of rival Uber and its Eats service.

Amazon benefits from having more workers to keep up with the demand that has forced the tech giant to focus on essential items and pause its Prime Pantry service.

Last week, Amazon announced plans to hire 100K additional workers and gave U.S. workers an extra $2/hour in pay.