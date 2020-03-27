NY Fed sets fee structure for BlackRock agreement

The New York Fed discloses the fee structure and terms for hiring BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to manage some of the central bank's bond buying operations.

Earlier this week, the NY Fed said it hired BLK to manage bond purchases and oversee certain liquidity facilities, including the secondary market corporate credit facility, which will buy corporate bands and ETFs.

BlackRock will earn a quarterly fee equal to an annualized 2 basis points on the first $20B of AUM, 1.25 bps on the next $30B of assets, and no fee for amounts over $50B under management.

BlackRock won't earn any other fees or income, including from securities lending, in connection with the facility’s ETF purchases.

Previously: Fed taps BlackRock to manage bond buying(March 25)