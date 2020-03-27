Aid plan may lead to more employers offering student loan repayments

Included in the $2.2T coronavirus aid program just signed by President Trump is a provision that allows employers to make tax-free contributions of up to $5,250 per employee annually toward employee student debt without raising the employee's gross taxable income.

Under prior law, both employees and employers faced tax obligations when participating in student loan repayment benefits, E*Trade points out.

Many employers do not offer student loan benefits because the tax treatment created a burden for their employees and companies, according to Gradifi, E*Trade's employee benefits arm.

"This is a common-sense solution that will help employers attract, retain, and motivate a modern workforce," said E*Trade CEO Mike Pizzi in a statement.