Aveo bails on ficlatuzumab study amid Covid-19

Citing clinical trial sites' urgent shift towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) and collaboration partner Biodesix have decided to terminate a Phase 2 study evaluating ficlatuzumab (AV-299), combined with high-dose cytarabine, in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Enrollment has not yet begun.

The companies say that the rapidly shifting priorities have negatively impacted the possibility of completing the study within the shelf life of the current supply of product.

The hepatocyte growth factor inhibitor is currently being tested in a Phase 2 trial in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.