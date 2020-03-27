ViacomCBS selling $2.5B in senior debt

ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) has launched a $2.5B debt offering, in two equal tranches.
The company's agreed to sell $1.25B in 4.75% senior notes due 2025, at a price equal to 99.498% of principal. It also agreed to sell $1.25B in 4.95% senior notes due 2031, at 98.036% of principal.
Proceeds are set for general purposes, which could include repaying outstanding indebtedness.
The sale of the senior notes is expected to close April 1.
VIAC is up 0.4% after hours; shares fell 8.6% today.
