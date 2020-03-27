Carnival seeking up to $7B in new debt - Bloomberg

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is in talks to raise as much as $7B in new debt, as it seeks to shore up its finances amid a halt on global travel, Bloomberg reports.

The company is looking to raise cash to improve liquidity as the coronavirus upends its business and is being advised by lenders including J.P. Morgan, according to the report.

The company also said today that four passengers died aboard Holland America's Zaandam cruise ship and two others tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carnival closed 19% lower in today's trade after a late change to the U.S. stimulus package failed to provide help for the cruise ship industry.