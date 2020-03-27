EPA to delay switch to summertime gas as fuel demand drops

The Environmental Protection Agency will relax rules for summer gasoline standards, delaying a shift to cleaner-burning, summertime gasoline after the coronavirus caused a big drop in demand and left storage tanks full of winter-grade fuel.

The EPA says it will waive requirements to distribute summer gasoline from terminals until May 20, and could extend the requirement if necessary.

Gasoline volatility rules require fuel suppliers to switch from winter grades to lower-volatility summer grades by May 1, but at least a dozen states asked the EPA to waive the standards to allow distributors to work through excess winter-spec fuel still in storage.

Summer specification gasoline is less prone to evaporation, which contributes to air pollution and can cause operational problems for older vehicles.

ETFs: UGA