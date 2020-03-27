Navarro named DPA policy coordinator: Coronavirus briefing

President Trump names Peter Navarro to be National Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator, he announced at the coronavirus task force daily briefing.

Navarro explained that Trump invoked the DPA to force GM to produce ventilators "to make sure we get what we need as soon as possible," adding that "in the past few days, we ran into a roadblock with GM."

For the most part, private industry has been very cooperative, Navarro said.

In the next 100 days, the U.S. will acquire or make 100 additional ventilator units, or three times the usual number made each year in the U.S, Trump said.

"We will not hesitate to use the full authority of the government to combat this virus," Trump said.

6:12 PM: Trump signs an executive order authorizing the Navy, Air Force, Army, and Homeland Security secretaries to order troops and members of Ready Reserve to active duty.

6:14 PM: "We'll take car of U.S.," but U.S. ventilator production will also help other countries, Trump said.

6:15 PM: The U.S. testing of Covid-19 now at ~100K patients per day, and "our capacity continues to grow," he said.

6:19 PM: Trump approves South Carolina major disaster declaration.

6:22 PM: Says Javits Center convention center in New York City was converted into a hospital in three days.

6:30 PM: Trump said China's President Xi "has developed some incredible theories" about coronavirus and will be sharing data with the U.S., but he didn't give any details.

Said Xi didn't ask him to suspend tariffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.