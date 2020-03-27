Whiting Petroleum draws $650M on credit facility

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) says it is drawing $650M on its credit facility, which it says is a proactive move to ensure it has sufficient liquidity to fund ongoing operations.

The company says it is "focused on its upcoming note maturities [and] is engaging collaboratively with its noteholders and other stakeholders as it explores all options to improve its capital structure."

Whiting recently cut planned 2020 capital spending by 30% to preserve liquidity as it considers how to deal with $2.9B of debt, including a $770M bond that matures next year.