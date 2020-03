Centennial Resource Development (CDEV -14.4% ) says Mark Papa will accelerate the timing of his retirement as Chairman and CEO to March 31 instead of May 31.

The company's previously announced leadership transition will take effect on April 1: Current VP and COO Sean Smith take the reins as CEO as well as a board member, Steven Shapiro will become non-executive Chairman, and Matt Garrison will move up as VP and COO.

Papa last month announced his plan to retire on May 31.