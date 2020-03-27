AMC Networks pulls guidance, with production suspended

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is withdrawing guidance for Q1 and fiscal 2020, due to uncertainty of the financial impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic could have an adverse impact on business, operations and financial condition, including in the near to medium term, it says.

"The impact of the novel coronavirus ('COVID-19') and measures to prevent its spread are affecting our businesses in a number of ways," the company says in a filing. "To date, we have experienced adverse advertising sales impacts and suspended content production, which has led to delays in the creation and availability of some of our television programming."

As of Dec. 31 it had $816M in liquidity on the balance sheet; it also has access to a committed $500M revolving credit facility - so far undrawn, and no commercial paper outstanding.

It has corporate debt maturities of $56M in 2020 and $75M in 2021 tied to its Term Loan A. On March 4, it redeemed $200M of an outstanding $600M of its 4.75% notes due 2022.