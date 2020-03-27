Hard to quantify COVID-19 impact, CenturyLink says

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) says it can't quite measure the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on business.

In a filing, the company says several factors will decide the effect on the company, including changes in spending patterns and work-from home trends, as well as the financial position of customers.

"These factors could increase demand for some of our products and reduce demand for others, and could impact our ability to serve customers," it says. "We are not able at this time to estimate the impact of the global health crisis on our financial or operational results.

"We do not have any current plans to provide any further update on the financial impact of the global health crisis until we release our earnings for the first quarter of 2020."

It's set up a website to collect information it's proving to customers, suppliers, investors and other market participants.