White House reportedly suspending tariffs; Trump denies story

The Trump Administration is planning to suspend collecting import tariffs for three months, The Wall Street Journal says - a report the president has already called "fake news."

“Customs duties will be suspended for three months,” the paper quoted a senior administration official as saying today. The companies would still be liable for the tariffs at a later date.

Asked about it in real time during the (ongoing) White House coronavirus update news conference, Trump denied it was true.

"The Wall Street Journal does a lot of fake news too," Trump said. "It's pretty amazing!"