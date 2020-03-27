GM reaches $120M ignition switch settlement

GM (NYSE:GM) reaches a settlement over lost vehicle value due to defective ignition switches, which were also tied to 124 deaths.

GM will contribute $70M, and the rest will come from a trust established during the company's 2009 bankruptcy.

The automaker denies liability in the preliminary settlement filed with the federal court in Manhattan.

A judge still needs to sign off on the deal.

GM recalled more than 2.6M vehicles in the past six years due to the switches and has paid out more than $2.6B in penalties and settlements.