GM reaches $120M ignition switch settlement

GM (NYSE:GM) reaches a settlement over lost vehicle value due to defective ignition switches, which were also tied to 124 deaths.
GM will contribute $70M, and the rest will come from a trust established during the company's 2009 bankruptcy.
The automaker denies liability in the preliminary settlement filed with the federal court in Manhattan.
A judge still needs to sign off on the deal.
GM recalled more than 2.6M vehicles in the past six years due to the switches and has paid out more than $2.6B in penalties and settlements.
