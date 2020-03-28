Benchmark, Neumann would benefit from WeWork stock sale

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) plan to buy $3B of WeWork (WE) stock would benefit five investors, including Benchmark and WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, according to Bloomberg sources.

Benchmark wants to sell up to $600M of shares, which puts it in second place behind Neumann's right to sell $970M.

Other top sellers include T. Rowe Price, another VC firm, and former WeWork CFO Ariel Tiger.

SoftBank has threatened to back out of the deal, a move that would hurt the investors and WeWork, which would miss out on receiving $1.1B in debt.

The buyback was slated to close April 1, but SoftBank is reportedly arguing that it isn't obligated to go through with it due to violations of the original terms.

In other news, SoftBank-backed satellite company OneWeb has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a sale.

The company estimates assets and liabilities of about $1-10B.