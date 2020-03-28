Manitowoc temporarily suspends production, withdraws guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) plans to suspend normal manufacturing activity at production facilities across globe amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The company continues to operate its U.S. manufacturing facilities and plans to continue operations, as permitted by local authorities and its ability to procure materials from supply chain.

Manitowoc’s China manufacturing facility has resumed normal operations.

Due to business uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the company is withdrawing its full-year outlook.

The company's cash on hand was $199M and total liquidity of $445M as of 31st December, 2019.

MTW +1.65% after hours to $8.01

Source: Press Release