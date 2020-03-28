Western Asset Mortgage Capital suspends dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) announces that it has met its current margin calls despite unprecedented market conditions, severe illiquidity, volatility and disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Estimates BV per share as of March 26 has declined in a range of approximately 55% to 60% since December 31, 2019.

Increases portfolio liquidity and reduces leverage by selling securities and restructuring or eliminating the associated hedges.

Suspends first quarter common stock dividend given the current market conditions and the need to preserve liquidity.

Source: Press Release