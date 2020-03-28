Volkswagen burns $2.2B a week as coronavirus halts production

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess announces that the company is spending about €2B or $2.2B a week.

The demand in China is picking up again, but production is only at half the level prior to the crisis.

"The discipline which we had in China we do not yet have at our German locations. Only if we, like China, Korea or other Asian states, get the problem under control then we have a chance to come through the crisis without job losses. It requires a very sharp intervention,” Diess said.

The company has the capacity to issue up to €15B of commercial paper under its main funding program, with another €5B earmarked for short-term debt in Belgium. and commercial paper program with a €2.5B limit.

The company has credit lines worth in excess of 20 billion euros, but considers those facilities only as a back-up for when capital markets are shut.

Passenger car sales are down 40% in March.

The company re-affirms its forecast of paying a dividend but it was looking closely at all investment and spending needs

Source