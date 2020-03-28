Fitch cuts Britain’s sovereign debt rating

Fitch has cut UK's debt rating by a notch to AA- amid COVID-19 surge in debt with negative outlook, reports Reuters.

This could Britain's deepest recession and further cuts could follow. "The downgrade reflects a significant weakening of the UK’s public finances caused by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and a fiscal loosening stance that was instigated before the scale of the crisis became apparent," said Fitch.

"These are the right steps to protect our economy against lasting damage," said a Treasury spokesman in response to the rating cut. "Our public finances are sound after 10 years of bringing debt and borrowing under control. These measures are temporary and will lead to a short-term increase in borrowing," he added.

Fitch expects UK's economy to shrink by 4% in 2020 leading to a 3% bounce in 2021. The public debt as a share of GDP is expected to rise to 94% in 2020 and 98% in 2021 from 84.5% in 2019.

Britain's trading ties with EU also pose downside risk.

