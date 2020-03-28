Japan readies 'unprecedented stimulus' as COVID-19 cases surge

Japan's PM Shinzo Abe promised 'unprecedented stimulus' to mitigate the economic effects of rise in COVID-19 cases, reports Reuters.

"Japan is holding up barely, but it would not be strange if there were a rapid spread (of the virus) at any time," he added at a nationally televised news conference. Abe said that the response will be greater than the response to the global financial crisis of 2008.

He is expected to to order economic steps including $135B in government spending as the world's third biggest economy readies to join the global policymakers. The government will draft a stimulus in ten days.

Abe called the situation a national crisis but backed from calling this a national emergency as number of infections in Japan crossed 1,400 and the death toll rose to 47, excluding those from cruise ship quarantined last month.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike issued a plea looking at the rise in number of infections in Tokyo. She said that it puts Tokyo in the brink of an emergency and have asked people to avoid non-essential travel.

Previously: Tokyo Olympics officially delayed (Mar. 24 2020)

ETFs: EWJ, DXJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JOF, JPNL, OTC:JYN, HEWJ, DXJS, JEQ, EZJ, SCJ, EWV, JPXN, JPN, YCL, BBJP, JPMV, DJPY, FJP, UJPY, FLJP, GSJY, HJPX, JAMF, DEWJ, EWJV, HFXJ, EWJE, FLJH, ZJPN