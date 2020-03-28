Owens & Minor ramps up production, shares up 23%

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is up 23% after hours as company ramps up production of face masks and other medical gear to keep up with demand for personal protective equipment in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has started four daily shifts and plans to add fifth shift.

“We are in the process of actually expanding capacity, but that’s going to take probably 5 to 6 months to make sure that you have the capability to expand that capacity,” CEO Ed Pesicka said in a “Mad Money” interview.

CEO added "That demand isn’t just here in the U.S. That demand’s in other parts of the world, too. That global demand has increased exponentially.”

The company re-affirms FY20 Adj. EPS in the range of $0.50-$0.60.