JPMorgan sees 25% drop in Q2 GDP before back-half recovery

JPMorgan issues a new forecast for the U.S. economy after digesting a week's worth of pandemic news.

The firm now projects Q1 GDP of -10% from -4% prior forecast and sees Q2 GDP of -25% from a prior forecast of -14%. The new information factored in this week was the imposition of stay-at-home orders at the state level, which impacts states that account for over half of GDP. Whereas previously the industries being impacted were those without adequate social distancing (travel and tourism), now almost all industries are affected.

JPMorgan now expects the unemployment rate to peak near 8.5%, which is a mark below the double-digit UE rate that's being floated by some other firms.

The outlook is brighter for the second half of the year, with a recovery in the second half is seen lifting GDP by 6%.

JP's look ahead: "Our forecast continues to embed an assumption that the virus has run its course by June. We are also very close to a roughly $2 trillion federal stimulus effort. This is a useful start and will help. However, much of the federal support will come in the form of loans rather than grants. Loans are better than nothing, but it will add to the debt overhang problem for the business sector."