Eldorado-Caesars merger faces painful regulatory delay

Casino regulators are delaying a review of the mega casino industry merger between Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a development that is seen raising the odds that the deal is ultimately scuttled as Vegas stays dark for the near future.

"There are much more important things happening in our country and industry," Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair Tony Alamo told New York Post on the postponement.

The Post notes that when Eldorado agreed to buy Caesars it it was out on the hook to pay at least $2M a day for each day the merger was delayed starting on March 25. "That fee, which has risen to $2.5 million a day based on Caesars' depressed stock price, is expected to go directly to Caesars’ shareholders," warns the publication.

If the deal gets blocked, there is also the issue of Eldorado's $837M break-up fee.