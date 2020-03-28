Merck's vericiguat shows positive effect in large-scale CV outcomes study

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces results from a 5,050-subject Phase 3 clinical trial, VICTORIA, evaluating vericiguat in patients with worsening heart failure, reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (within 12 months of study entry) and elevated natriuretic peptide levels (within 30 days of study entry). The data were presented at the virtual American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The primary endpoint was the time to first occurrence of a composite of cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure hospitalization up to ~3.5 years.

Over a median of 10.8 months, the incidence of CV death or heart failure-related hospitalization was 35.5% (n=897/2,526) in the group receiving vericiguat compared to 38.5% (n=972/2,524) in the control group (p=0.019). The effect was consistent across most of the pre-specified subgroups.

The rate of CV deaths favored vericiguat, 16.4% vs. 17.5%, but the difference was not statistically significant (p=0.269) as was the rate of all-cause mortality (20.3% vs. 21.2%; p=0.377).

The rate of heart failure-related hospitalization was lower in the treatment cohort (27.4% vs. 29.6%; p=0.048).

No new safety signals were observed.

The company is co-developing vericiguat, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) under a 2014 agreement.