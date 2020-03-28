Ginnie Mae offers help to mortgage servicers

Ginnie Mae last night promised to use a program normally reserved for natural disasters to get cash to mortgage servicers.

With unemployment soaring and the new stimulus bill allowing some folks to get up to 12 months of forbearance, servicers are bracing for a massive wave of of delinquencies. And servicers are on the hook to get money to mortgage investors whether or not individuals make their mortgage payments.

Ginnie Mae says it will have the operation up and running in two weeks.

Not Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae-insured mortgages tend to have a higher risk profile, and thus are more likely to require some sort of forbearance.

Interested parties include: Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), Ocwen (NYSE:OCN), New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), PennyMac Financial (NYSE:PFSI)