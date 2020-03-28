Amazon wooing warehouse workers to grocery shifts

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) wants its warehouse employees to help pick and pack groceries and is willing to pay up for the extra hands, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters.

Employees selected for the labor sharing can earn $19/hour, $2 higher than the pay raise Amazon announced earlier this month.

Amazon offers groceries through Fresh, which comes from its own warehouses, and Prime Now, sourced from Whole Foods stores.

Amazon statement: "As we continue to see a significant increase in demand for grocery orders, we are offering temporary opportunities for associates across our fulfillment network to provide additional support."