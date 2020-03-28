Zoom updates app to remove Facebook data sharing

Yesterday, Motherboard reported that Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) iOS app sent data to Facebook even if the user doesn't have a Facebook profile.

The videoconferencing company has since updated the app, saying the Facebook SDK used for the "Login with Facebook" feature was collecting unnecessary device information.

The update removes the SDK client but still allows users to log in through Facebook on their browser.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan: "We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused, and remain firmly committed to the protection of our users’ privacy. We are reviewing our process and protocols for implementing these features in the future to ensure this does not happen again."