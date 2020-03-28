Coronavirus updates - Trump considers 'enforceable' NY quarantine

President Trump is considering a short-term "enforceable quarantine" for "New York, probably New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut."

Speaking at the White House, Trump says the potential quarantine would last for two weeks and could start today. NY Governor Andrew Cuomo says he spoke with Trump today but not about a quarantine.

The state now has 52,318 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of nearly 156,000 tested, according to Gov. Cuomo. At least 728 have died

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issues a stay-at--home order, effective March 30 at 12:01 pm. The state currently has 202 cases and four deaths.