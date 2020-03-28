Redwood Trust delays Q1 dividend payment til June

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) delays the payment date for its previously declared 32-cent-per-share common stock dividend for Q1 to June 12 from the original date of March 30.

"While the decision to delay the payment of this dividend was difficult to make, we believe it is in the best interests of Redwood during this period of near-term uncertainty and volatility caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," said CEO Christopher Abate.

Record date stays at March 16.

