AG Mortgage nets $38M on sale of Agency portfolio

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) completed the sale of its portfolio of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities on March 23, 2020.

The transaction nets ~$38M of cash proceeds through T+0 settlement, after satisfying ~$880M of repurchase financing obligations with respect to the Agency portfolio.

As a result, MITT no longer owns any whole pool Agency MBS and as of close of business on March 27, 2020, has ~$78M of cash and cash equivalents on hand.

MITT continues to dispute Royal Bank of Canada's default notice.

Several other financing counterparties also allege events of default and some of those counterparties notified MITT of their intentions to accelerate MITT's performance obligations.

The company has disputed some of these notices.

Certain counterparties informed the company that they have sold the securities pledged to secure the financing obligations. The company and its subsidiaries also may be subject to penalties under those agreements and may suffer cross-default claims from its other lenders.

Continues talks with its financing counterparties with regard to entering into forbearance agreements.

Previously: AG Mortgage Investment Trust suspends dividend (March 27)