Trump to decide soon on New York area quarantine

President Trump says he'll make a decision "very quickly" on whether to impose a quarantine of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

He spoke at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia before the USNS Comfort hospital ship sets sail for New York City.

The potential quarantine won't apply to truckers who are "transiting through," he said. "It won't affect trade."

He also noted that CDC's latest recommendation is for residents of the metropolitan New York area who travel outside the region to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The USNS Comfort will expand capacity of New York City's hospitals by caring for patients who aren't infected with Covid-19; the ship has 12 operating rooms, 1,000 hospital beds, and a crew of almost 1,200.

"We will win this war and we will win this war quickly with as little death as possible," Trump said.

Johns Hopkins University reports a total of 112,468 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. and 1,841 deaths from the virus.