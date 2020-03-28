Don't rush back into risk assets - El-Erian

The stock market's sharp and disorderly correction served as a loud wake-up call for policy makers, Mohamed El-Erian writes. "The result was a historic 'all in,' 'whatever-it-takes'" approach in country after country.

It's hard to make a definitive argument for either "the bottom's already in" or "dead-cat bounce," he says, because there is too much uncertainty about the severity and duration of the underlying disruptor, the spread of coronavirus. But he fears the recent bounce "is more likely to prove a temporary exception to what, unfortunately, is still an outlook for high stock market volatility around a still-downward trend."

Since risks for investors include surging corporate bankruptcies and defaults, he suggests selling bonds with low credit quality and moving some of the proceeds into higher-quality peers, switching from index products in lower segments of the credit market to carefully-selected securities with high reserves, tilting equity exposure in favor of companies with rock-solid balance sheets, and keeping cash handy for potential opportunities in distressed securities.

"I do feel strongly that we are living through a generation-defining moment and that too many are only now starting to grasp and respond as needed. As such, 'regret minimization' should guide many of the key decisions by companies (minimizing cash burn and arranging contingency financing), governments (prioritizing health-care solutions aimed at quickly identifying and containing the virus, better treating its illness and enhancing immunity) and investors."