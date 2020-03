Virus tracker: 649,904 confirmed coronavirus cases, 30,249 fatalities

The top twenty countries for number of coronavirus cases worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker:

US: 116,505 cases, 1,925 deaths

Italy: 92,572 cases, 10,023 deaths

China: 81,999 cases, 3,299 deaths

Spain: 72,248 cases, 5,812 deaths

Germany: 56,202 cases, 203 deaths

France: 38,105 cases, 2,317 deaths

Iran: 36,408 cases, 2,517 deaths

UK: 17,312 cases, 1,021 deaths

Switzerland: 14,076 cases, 264 deaths

Netherlands: 9,819 cases, 640 deaths

South Korea: 9,478 cases, 144 deaths

Belgium: 9,134 cases, 353 deaths

Austria: 8,188 cases, 68 deaths

Turkey: 7,402 cases, 108 deaths

Canada: 5,448 cases, 61 deaths

Portugal: 5,170 cases, 100 deaths

Norway: 3,981 cases, 23 deaths

Australia: 3,640 cases, 14 deaths

Israel: 3,619 cases, 12 deaths

Brazil: 3,477 cases, 111 deaths