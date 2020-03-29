Rosneft pulls out of Venezuela

As Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) has reaped big profits from increasing its share of Venezuela's oil industry, propping up the Maduro regime in the process.

Now, the oil giant is selling its assets there to an unnamed company owned by the Russian government.

It's not yet clear if the maneuver would let Rosneft avoid U.S. sanctions, but a company spokesman said the move was aimed at "protecting shareholders' interests," at a time when oil prices are languishing at around $20/bbl.

The U.S. slapped restrictons on two units of Rosneft earlier this year for operating in Venezuela, stopping short of sanctioning the listed parent company.