Trump drops idea of tri-state lockdown

Backing off from an earlier suggestion that he might try to corner off the tri-state, President Trump now says "a quarantine will not be necessary."

Instead, a domestic travel advisory was released, urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days, effective immediately.

The CDC notes that this "does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply."

"If you started walling off areas all across the country it would be totally bizarre, counter-productive and anti-American," responded New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "I've sued the federal government a number of times over the years. I do not believe it's going to come to that on this."