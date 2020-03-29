Mall owner Taubman: Tenants must pay rent

One of the largest U.S. mall owners has instructed its tenants to continue paying rent even though their malls are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Landlord's obligation to pay its lenders, utility companies, insurance companies and the like, to ensure the safety and security of the building and maintain the appropriate level of operations, remains," Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) told tenants in a letter. "The rental income that we receive from Tenants is essential in order to meet these obligations. All Tenants will be expected to meet their Lease obligations."

