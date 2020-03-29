Coronavirus updates - Reopening the economy?

Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, said on Saturday that he would deliver a recommendation to President Trump on whether to re-open the U.S. economy in the coming week.

Trump meanwhile appeared to soften his previous comments, which aimed for the U.S. economy to be reopened by mid-April, saying, "we'll see what happens."

Louisiana, where Mardi Gras celebrations took place late last month, reported 17 additional deaths and 569 new cases on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus patients in California hospitals increased by more than one-third overnight.

The disease has proven most fatal among the elderly, but Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said an infant had died in his state.

The first federal inmate has died from the novel coronavirus, according to the Bureau of Prison, fueling concerns of an outbreak throughout the nation's lockups.

The NYPD reported its third death from the virus in the last three days, while COVID-19 has infected nearly 700 members of the department. More than a fifth of Detroit's police force is quarantined.

The 2020 Detroit Auto Show has been canceled after the venue was chosen for a coronavirus field hospital.

New York postponed the 2020 Democratic primary (from April 28 to June 23), becoming the 11th state to do so.

Previously: Trump drops idea of tri-state lockdown (Mar. 29 2020)