China reopens province where it all began

Interestingly enough, China's civil aviation regulator on Sunday reopened domestic flights and most checkpoints in the province of Hubei, where the coronavirus first emerged last December.

Flights to and from Wuhan's Tianhe International Airport will return to service starting April 8. Wuhan's subway system resumed operation over the weekend after a two-month suspension.

Nearly all of China's large supermarkets, convenience stores and shopping malls have reopened, said Wang Bin, an official with China’s Ministry of Commerce. More than 80% of restaurants and 60% of hotels have also resumed business.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, KBA, CAF, YANG, GXC, TAO, CYB, CHIX