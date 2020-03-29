Ackman no longer has stock hedges

"Today, we are unhedged, and we no longer own any insurance. We still have some cash to invest so we can buy more if stocks decline further. I continue to believe that the sooner we shutdown the entire country, the more lives we will save, and the sooner the economy will recover," tweeted Pershing Square's (OTCPK:PSHZF) Bill Ackman.

A controversial bet by the hedge fund billionaire previously saw him net $2.6B, days after going on TV to declare "hell is coming."

Ackman has called the accusations he tried to drive down the market "absurd."