Verisign freezes prices for domain names

Under a renewed deal with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, a global nonprofit known as ICANN, Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) has the option to raise the wholesale price of the .com domain by up to 7% a year for most of the next decade.

However, the company won't be doing that this year, nor will it raise prices for the other seven domains it operates, including .net and .edu, because of the economic hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In addition, we will soon deploy a program, available to all retail registrars, to provide support and assistance for domain name registrants whose domain names will be expiring in the coming months."