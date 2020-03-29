Oil-rich wealth funds on track to dump $225B of stocks

Sovereign wealth funds from oil-producing nations, excluding Norway's fund, have likely shed ~$100B-$150B of stocks, with $50B-$75B more expected to be sold in coming months, a senior banker tells CNBC.

Sovereign wealth funds for oil- and non-oil-producing countries have cost them ~$1T in equity losses, as the coronavirus brings economies around the world to a near halt, according to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Meanwhile, oil-producing country wealth funds are facing a drastic dropoff in revenue from the plunging price of oil as government spending skyrockets to deal with the crisis.

Most oil-based funds are required to keep substantial cash buffers in place in case collapsing oil prices trigger a request from the government for funding.

Norway, though, is an exception. While it has lost $124B so far this year as stock markets sink, its outgoing CEO Yngve Slyngstad said it would eventually start buying stocks to get its portfolio back to its target equity allocation of 70% from 65% currently.