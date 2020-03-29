Coronavirus update - Fauci estimates 200,000 U.S. deaths

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci estimates that the coronavirus pandemic could cause 100-200K deaths in the United States.

For comparison, the flu has killed 12-61K Americans a year since 2010, according to CDC data.

The 2020 Detroit auto show is canceled since its venue will be used as a FEMA field hospital.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin promises "full transparency" over the coronavirus economic stimulus package.

Spain is toughening its lockdown after the death toll rose by 838 cases overnight to 6,528.

China reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland yesterday, down from 54 the previous day. All but one of the new cases involved travelers from overseas.