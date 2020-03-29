Microsoft sees 775% surge in cloud demand (update)

  • Update: Microsoft has updated its post to clarify that the 775% increase was "in Teams' calling and meeting monthly users in a one month period in Italy, where social distancing or shelter in place orders have been enforced."
  • Original post: Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) cloud services have seen a 775% increase in demand in the past week in regions with shelter in place or social distancing orders.
  • The company reiterates passing 44M Teams DAUs. The users generated over 900M meeting and calling minutes daily.
  • Last week, Microsoft announced it would prioritize cloud access for first responders and emergency services.
