Medtronic renal denervation device successful in pivotal study

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announces positive results from a 331-subject pivotal clinical trial, SPYRAL HTN-OFF MED, evaluating Breakthrough Device-tagged Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System in patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure who were not taking antihypertensive medications (discontinued for at least three weeks prior to randomization). The data were presented at the virtual American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating that Symplicity Spyral therapy lowered systolic ambulatory blood pressure (ABPM) by 4.0 mm Hg compared to sham control (p<0.001) at hour 24. It also lowered office systolic blood pressure (OSBP) by 6.6 mm Hg versus sham control at hour 24 (p<0.001).

Hypertension is defined as systolic blood pressure least 140 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure at least 90 mm Hg (140/90). Normal is considered 120/80. So, in this study, Symplicity Spyral had a rather modest effect (absolute reductions of 9.2 mm Hg in OSBP and 4.7 mm Hg in ABPM) in terms of percent (not provided).

The device, approved in over 50 countries, but not in the U.S. or Japan, uses a multi-electrode catheter to deliver radiofrequency (RF) energy that ablates the nerves that lead to and from the kidneys which results in a lowering of blood pressure.

A earlier study conducted in 2014 failed to achieve the primary objective.