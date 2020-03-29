SoftBank eyes another investment in Plenty

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund is in talks to lead a $100M or higher round for indoor farming startup Plenty, according to Bloomberg sources.

The valuation would stand at or below the $1B of the last round, say sources.

Plenty has raised about $400M in capital in the past four years, and $100M of that came from SoftBank.

Last fall, Plenty announced plans to expand out of the Bay Area with building slated to start late this year in Compton. That timeline could change due to the coronavirus outbreak.