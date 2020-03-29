Trump extends social distancing guidelines to April 30

President Trump extends guidelines for slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30.

He said naming the date of April 12 for re-opening the country was "aspirational."

Currently, his public health experts expect the peak of the outbreak to be in about two weeks, which would be April 12.

"We think we'll be well on our way to recovery by June 1," he said during the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

He doesn't yet see relaxing the guidelines in parts of the country that are less affected by the virus.