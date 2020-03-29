Two potential Tegna suitors end talks

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) received four unsolicited acquisition proposals in recent weeks and "engaged substantially" with two of them, providing non-public due diligence information.

Those two parties made proposals shortly before the recent market dislocation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and both told Tegna they'r ending talks.

The other two parties have not signed confidentiality agreements to enable due diligence and have not delivered any information on financing sources.

"The board has been, and remains, willing to consider transactions that create compelling value, and our focus now is on helping management navigate through an unprecedented environment," said Chairman Howard Elias.