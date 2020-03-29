Airline execs consider passenger consolidation - CNBC

U.S. airline execs will meet with the Transportation Department to discuss potential adjustments around the $50B bailout package, according to CNBC sources.

Under the terms of the bailout, airlines aren't allowed to furlough employees for six months and have to maintain service to the currently served cities.

Execs are considering consolidating passengers to meet the service requirement due to the small number of passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each carrier would sell tickets for the same route, but the passengers would be placed on one plane.

The idea still needs Trump administration approval and for the airlines to agree on specifics like cost sharing.

